COVID-19 patients tally soars to 421 in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases increased to 421 in Sialkot district on Monday.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir said that test reports of 71 already quarantined patients were declared positive in the district. He said these patients were already admitted to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot and Coronavirus Field Hospital Sialkot.