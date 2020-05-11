UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Patients Tally Soars To 421 In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 06:44 PM

COVID-19 patients tally soars to 421 in Sialkot

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases increased to 421 in Sialkot district on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases increased to 421 in Sialkot district on Monday.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir said that test reports of 71 already quarantined patients were declared positive in the district. He said these patients were already admitted to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot and Coronavirus Field Hospital Sialkot.

Related Topics

Nasir Sialkot Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi to cut oil output by another 1 mn barrels a ..

2 minutes ago

Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri condoles Maj Asghar's ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company CEO lauds perfor ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus Receives 100,000 COVID-19 Antibody Rapid T ..

2 minutes ago

Landslide damages 10 houses in Nathiagali

16 minutes ago

Amnesty International Joined White Helmets on Ques ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.