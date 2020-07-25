COVID-19 patients tally surged to 560

The number of Coronavirus patients surged to 560 as two new cases were detected in the district during last 24 hours, the district health authorities said on Saturday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :The number of Coronavirus patients surged to 560 as two new cases were detected in the district during last 24 hours, the district health authorities said on Saturday.

District Attock focal person for COVID-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi informed the new cases belonged to Hazro and Attock city. Responding a question, he said that there were 128 active patients across the district, out of which 69 belonged to Attock city. 178 persons had been recovered from the virus including 49 from to Hazro, 68 from Attock, 5 from Fatehjang , 4 from Jand, he added.

The focal persons informed one active patient belongs to Hassanabdal, while 35 had recovered from virus in the area.

No new active patient had been reported in Pindigheab while 38 had recovered so for from the virus in the area, he added.

Responding to another question, Niazi said that the number of suspected cases also raised in the district to 3985 while screening of 7566 persons had also carried out so far.

He said that result of 245 suspected patients of the district were awaited while 3180 persons were tested negative.

He said that out of 560 positive patients, 123 were home isolated.