UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Patients Tally Surged To 560

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 05:13 PM

COVID-19 patients tally surged to 560

The number of Coronavirus patients surged to 560 as two new cases were detected in the district during last 24 hours, the district health authorities said on Saturday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :The number of Coronavirus patients surged to 560 as two new cases were detected in the district during last 24 hours, the district health authorities said on Saturday.

District Attock focal person for COVID-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi informed the new cases belonged to Hazro and Attock city. Responding a question, he said that there were 128 active patients across the district, out of which 69 belonged to Attock city. 178 persons had been recovered from the virus including 49 from to Hazro, 68 from Attock, 5 from Fatehjang , 4 from Jand, he added.

The focal persons informed one active patient belongs to Hassanabdal, while 35 had recovered from virus in the area.

No new active patient had been reported in Pindigheab while 38 had recovered so for from the virus in the area, he added.

Responding to another question, Niazi said that the number of suspected cases also raised in the district to 3985 while screening of 7566 persons had also carried out so far.

He said that result of 245 suspected patients of the district were awaited while 3180 persons were tested negative.

He said that out of 560 positive patients, 123 were home isolated.

Related Topics

Attock Hazro Jand From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Imam-ul-Haq is fit for batting: PCB

27 seconds ago

SEWA implements 5 strategic water lines

42 seconds ago

Gunmen kill at least 20 farmers in Sudan's Darfur: ..

2 minutes ago

Police arrests two drug peddlers, gutkaa, opium re ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Economy launches report on areas most prefer ..

31 minutes ago

Asad Umar asks people to avoid gatherings on this ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.