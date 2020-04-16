COVID-19: PBM distributes cheques among deserving families: PBM Managing Director

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has distributed cheques among 50 disabled including 25 minority community persons to financially help them in these trying times in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has distributed cheques among 50 disabled including 25 minority community persons to financially help them in these trying times in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, PBM Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi said the PBM would not leave the poor in this hour of trial and tribulation, said a press release.

The PBM was providing maximum relief to the poor including customized wheelchairs, hearing aids, white canes and etcetera.