COVID-19: PBM Distributes Cheques Among Deserving Families: PBM Managing Director
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:08 PM
Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has distributed cheques among 50 disabled including 25 minority community persons to financially help them in these trying times in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic
Speaking on the occasion, PBM Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi said the PBM would not leave the poor in this hour of trial and tribulation, said a press release.
The PBM was providing maximum relief to the poor including customized wheelchairs, hearing aids, white canes and etcetera.