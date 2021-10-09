UrduPoint.com

COVID-19: PCAA Asks Airline Operators To Ensure SOPs In Arba'een Flight-operation To, From Iraq

7 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 01:15 PM

COVID-19: PCAA asks airline operators to ensure SOPs in Arba'een flight-operation to, from Iraq

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Saturday asked all airline operators, transporting passengers to and from Iraq for the Arba'een participation, must ensure implementation of coronavirus (COVID-19) related standard operating procedures (SOPs) to stem the spread of deadly virus in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 )

The authority, in a letter posted at its twitter handle, said all airline operators had been directed to provide 'passenger manifests' to the respective airport management, indicating passengers returning the country from the Arbaeen participation (Chehlum of Shuhada-e-Karbala in Iraq), prior to arrival of flights transporting such passengers.

It noted with grave concern that "airline operators are transporting passengers returning from the Arbaeen participation to Pakistan without giving prior information to respective airport management.

This, in-return, has not only created difficulties in the implementation of COVID-19 related protocols but may also jeopardize the national drive against COVID-19." The authority warned all the airline operators, transporting such passengers to desist from such conduct and ensure provision of advance information to respective airports management.

"Failing any further compliance with our directives in complete letter and spirit,strict regulatory action will be taken against such airline operators includingimposition of financial penalty and revocation of flight authorization," it warned.

