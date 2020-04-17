UrduPoint.com
COVID-19: PDMA Releases Rs406mln For 18 Districts Of KP

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:32 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) has released Rs 406 million to 18 districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa to counter the novel caronavirus.

According to PDMA, the funds were released on the directives of Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan.

The substantial amount released to 18 districts include Rs 120 million to Khyber, Rs30 million each to Mansegra, Malakand, Lower Kohistan and Swat, Rs20 million each to Mardan, Abbottabad, Lakki Marwat and Torghar, Rs15million to South Waziristan and Rs 10 million each to Lower Chitral, Buner, Dir Lower, Dir Upper, Tank and Mohmand district.

