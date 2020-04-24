UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19: Petroleum Division Contributes Rs 186 Mln To PM's Relief Fund

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 04:45 PM

COVID-19: Petroleum Division contributes Rs 186 mln to PM's Relief Fund

:Petroleum Division and its attached departments have so far contributed around Rs 186 million to the Prime Minister Relief Refund to mitigate the sufferings of the coronavirus (COVID-19) affected people and for taking precautionary measures to contain the virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ):Petroleum Division and its attached departments have so far contributed around Rs 186 million to the Prime Minister Relief Refund to mitigate the sufferings of the coronavirus (COVID-19) affected people and for taking precautionary measures to contain the virus.

Managing Director Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation Sajid Qazi has announced Rs 5 million contribution to the PM's relief fund. "The contribution includes two day salaries of all PMDC employees and a lump sum amount," a petroleum division press release said.

Earlier, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) had allocated Rs 38 million for relief activities across the country. The SNGPL Board had directed the company to deposit Rs19 million in Prime Minister's Relief Fund for Pandemic and committed Rs 19 million to National Disaster Management Authority for procurement of medical supplies.

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had also announced Rs 30 million for the COVID-19 relief efforts.� Moreover, gas bills of next months could be paid through three easy installments amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has already deposited an amount of Rs 53 million in the Prime Minister's Relief Fund for Pandemic COVID-19.

The company's hostel at I-9 had also been put at the disposal of the District Administration, Islamabad, which was currently being used as an isolation/ quarantine facility for the COVID-19 patients in the capital.

The OGDCL has also announced provision of medicines, 50 personal protection equipment kits for medical staff and food items, besides donating a well equipped ambulance for quarantine requirements.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has released a handout of Rs 10 million for four districts of Sindh with the spirit of cash-support for procurement of necessary equipment in the province against COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has extended support of Rs 50 million in Prime Minister's Relief Fund for Pandemic COVID-19.

Both Gas utilities, SNGPL and SSGCL have undertaken immediate measures to facilitate the people during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

SNGPL Bill App, recently launched by company, helped the public to view their gas bills and pay the same through the mobile application. Same mobile App will be made available by SSGC.

Petroleum Division has directed all its companies particularly the two gas utilities to work round the clock to facilitate public through dedicated teams to ensure supply and availability of gas in the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Mobile Company Oil Same Gas Pakistan Medical And Dental Council All Oil And Gas Development Company Limited Pakistan Petroleum Limited Pakistan State Oil Company Limited Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Million SNGPL Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates steps up safety measures for customers an ..

3 seconds ago

Masood Khan praises positive role of Ulema and Mas ..

30 minutes ago

Masood Khan and Fakhar Imam discuss latest situati ..

30 minutes ago

President Masood pays tribute to AJK medical perso ..

30 minutes ago

Mudassar wants strict laws in place for spot-fixin ..

5 minutes ago

South Asia needs to bailout SMEs amid Covid-19: Ex ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.