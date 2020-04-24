:Petroleum Division and its attached departments have so far contributed around Rs 186 million to the Prime Minister Relief Refund to mitigate the sufferings of the coronavirus (COVID-19) affected people and for taking precautionary measures to contain the virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ):Petroleum Division and its attached departments have so far contributed around Rs 186 million to the Prime Minister Relief Refund to mitigate the sufferings of the coronavirus (COVID-19) affected people and for taking precautionary measures to contain the virus.

Managing Director Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation Sajid Qazi has announced Rs 5 million contribution to the PM's relief fund. "The contribution includes two day salaries of all PMDC employees and a lump sum amount," a petroleum division press release said.

Earlier, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) had allocated Rs 38 million for relief activities across the country. The SNGPL Board had directed the company to deposit Rs19 million in Prime Minister's Relief Fund for Pandemic and committed Rs 19 million to National Disaster Management Authority for procurement of medical supplies.

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had also announced Rs 30 million for the COVID-19 relief efforts.� Moreover, gas bills of next months could be paid through three easy installments amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has already deposited an amount of Rs 53 million in the Prime Minister's Relief Fund for Pandemic COVID-19.

The company's hostel at I-9 had also been put at the disposal of the District Administration, Islamabad, which was currently being used as an isolation/ quarantine facility for the COVID-19 patients in the capital.

The OGDCL has also announced provision of medicines, 50 personal protection equipment kits for medical staff and food items, besides donating a well equipped ambulance for quarantine requirements.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has released a handout of Rs 10 million for four districts of Sindh with the spirit of cash-support for procurement of necessary equipment in the province against COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has extended support of Rs 50 million in Prime Minister's Relief Fund for Pandemic COVID-19.

Both Gas utilities, SNGPL and SSGCL have undertaken immediate measures to facilitate the people during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

SNGPL Bill App, recently launched by company, helped the public to view their gas bills and pay the same through the mobile application. Same mobile App will be made available by SSGC.

Petroleum Division has directed all its companies particularly the two gas utilities to work round the clock to facilitate public through dedicated teams to ensure supply and availability of gas in the country.