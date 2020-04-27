COVID-19: PM urges MNAs to play active role in facilitating people

UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday urged the parliamentarians to play an active part in maximum facilitating the public and providing relief to the weaker segments of society, particularly during the current situation of coronavirus in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday urged the parliamentarians to play an active part in maximum facilitating the public and providing relief to the weaker segments of society, particularly during the current situation of coronavirus in the country.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, and Members of National Assembly (MNAs) Prince Muhammad Nawaz Allai and Ali Khan Jadoon.

The MNAs apprised the prime minister about the ongoing relief work in the wake of lockdown. The meeting also discussed development matters pertaining to their respective Constituencies.

