COVID-19 Positive Cases In Attock Surged To 1856

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:10 PM

COVID-19 positive cases in Attock surged to 1856

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The number of confirmed novel coronavirus positive patients in Attock surged to 1856 as 19 more patients was detected on Friday,said an officials.

District focal person for Covid-19 Kashif Hussain has informed among newly positive patients 8 belongs to Attock city, six to Hassanabdal, three to Hazro while two to Pindigheab.

He informed that the number of active patients in the district was 299 and out of which 293 were home isolated while six others were hospitalized.

He informed that as many as 7 suspected patients was also admitted in district headquarters hospital and all were in critical condition. He informed that number of suspected patients in the district raised to 31,988 while screening of as many as 35,240 persons is carried out across the district in which 29,173 were tested negative.

Replying to a question, he said that result of as many as 959 suspected patients were awaited. He informed that so far 1,522 persons have recovered from the virus in the district so far.

Pakistan

