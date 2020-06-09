COVID-19 positive cases reach 103,671 across country

The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 103,671 with 4,728 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 103,671 with 4,728 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Monday.

Sharing the data, he said a total of 2,067 deaths had been reported from the disease with 65 reported during last 24 hours, adding 34,355 patients had been recovered.

He added that total 705,833 tests had been conducted, while in last 24 hours 22,650 tests were conducted.

He said 38,108 cases were reported from Sindh, 38,903 from Punjab, 13,487 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5,329 from Islamabad, 932 from Gilgit Baltistan, 6,516 from Balochistan and 361 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said so far 18,682 active cases were reported from Sindh, 30,079 from Punjab, 9,370 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,434 from Islamabad, 342 from Gilgit Baltistan, 4,149 from Balochistan and 193 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The official said 650 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 715 from Punjab, 575 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 52 from Islamabad, 13 from Gilgit Baltistan, 54 from Balochistan and eight deaths were reported from AJK.

He said 18,776 patients had recovered in Sindh, 8,109 in Punjab, 3,542 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 843 in Islamabad, 577 Gilgit Baltistan, 2,313 in Balochistan and 195 in AJK.