COVID-19 Positive Cases Reach 107,817 Across Country

Umer Jamshaid 27 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:44 AM

COVID-19 positive cases reach 107,817 across country

The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 107,817 with 4,646 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on coronavirus said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 107,817 with 4,646 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on coronavirus said on Tuesday.

Sharing the data, he said a total of 2,172 deaths had been reported from the disease with 105 reported during last 24 hours, adding 35,018 patients had been recovered.

He added that total 730,453 tests had been conducted, while in last 24 hours 24,620 tests were conducted.

He said 39,555 cases were reported from Sindh, 40,819 from Punjab, 14,006 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5,785 from Islamabad, 952 from Gilgit Baltistan, 6,788 from Balochistan and 412 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said so far 19,739 active cases were reported from Sindh, 31,753 from Punjab, 9,840 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,890 from Islamabad, 341 from Gilgit Baltistan, 4,370 from Balochistan and 194 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The official said 679 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 773 from Punjab, 587 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 52 from Islamabad, 14 from Gilgit Baltistan, 58 from Balochistan and nine deaths were reported from AJK.

He said 19,137 patients had recovered in Sindh, 8,293 in Punjab, 3,579 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 843 in Islamabad, 597 Gilgit Baltistan, 2,360 in Balochistan and 209 in AJK.

