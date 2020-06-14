COVID-19 positive cases reach 139,229 across country: NCOC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 139,229 with 6,825 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on coronavirus said on Sunday.

Sharing the data, he said that total 2,632 deaths had been reported from the disease with 81 reported during last 24 hours. He said that 51,735 patients had been recovered so far.

He added total 868,565 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 29,546 tests were conducted. He said 51,518 cases were reported from Sindh, 52,601 from Punjab, 17,450 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 7,934 from Islamabad, 1,095 from Gilgit Baltistan, 8,028 from Balochistan and 604 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that so far 26,315 active cases were reported from Sindh, 33,982 from Punjab, 12,498 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6,188 from Islamabad, 388 from Gilgit Baltistan, 5,150 from Balochistan and 342 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that 816 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 969 from Punjab, 661 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 75 from Islamabad, 16 from Gilgit Baltistan, 83 from Balochistan and 12 deaths were reported from AJK.

He said that 24,387 patients had recovered in Sindh, 17,650 in Punjab, 4,291 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,671 in Islamabad, 691 Gilgit Baltistan, 2,795 in Balochistan and 250 in AJK.