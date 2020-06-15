UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Positive Cases Reach 144,478 Across Country: NCOC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 11:00 PM

COVID-19 positive cases reach 144,478 across country: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 144,478 with 5,248 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on coronavirus said on Monday.

Sharing the data, he said that total 2,729 deaths had been reported from the disease with 97 reported during last 24 hours. He said that 53,721 patients had been recovered.

He added total 897,650 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 29,085 tests were conducted.

As many as 53,805 cases were reported from Sindh, 54,138 from Punjab, 18,013 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8,569 from Islamabad, 1,129 from Gilgit Baltistan, 8,177 from Balochistan and 647 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), he added.

He said that so far 27,368 active cases were reported from Sindh, 35,397 from Punjab, 12,799 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6,454 from Islamabad, 397 from Gilgit Baltistan, 5,233 from Balochistan and 380 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that 831 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 1,031 from Punjab, 675 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 78 from Islamabad, 16 from Gilgit Baltistan, 85 from Balochistan and 13 deaths were reported from AJK.

He said that 25,606 patients had recovered in Sindh, 17,710 in Punjab, 4,539 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,037 in Islamabad, 716 Gilgit Baltistan, 2,859 in Balochistan and 254 in AJK.

