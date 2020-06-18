UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Positive Cases Reach 160,118 Across Country: NCOC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 01:51 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 160,118 with 5,358 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on coronavirus said on Thursday.

Sharing the data, he said that total 3,093 deaths had been reported from the disease with 118 reported during last 24 hours. He said that 59,215 patients had been recovered.

He added total 982,012 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 31,500 tests were conducted. He said 59,215 cases were reported from Sindh, 60,138 from Punjab, 19,613 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9,637 from Islamabad, 1,213 from Gilgit Baltistan, 8,794 from Balochistan and 740 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that so far 29,374 active cases were reported from Sindh, 41,111 from Punjab, 13,721 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 7,104 from Islamabad, 427 from Gilgit Baltistan, 5,650 from Balochistan and 423 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that 916 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 1,202 from Punjab, 755 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 94 from Islamabad, 18 from Gilgit Baltistan, 93 from Balochistan and 15 deaths were reported from AJK.

He said that 29,693 patients had recovered in Sindh, 17,825 in Punjab, 5,137 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,439 in Islamabad, 768 Gilgit Baltistan, 3,051 in Balochistan and 302 in AJK.

