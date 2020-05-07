UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Positive Cases Reach 21,899 In Country: NCOC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 12:12 AM

The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 21,899 with 1,049 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 21,899 with 1,049 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Wednesday.

Sharing the data, he said that total 526 deaths had been reported from the disease with 24 reported during last 24 hours.

He said that 6,217 patients had been recovered and added total 232,582 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 10,178 tests were conducted.

He said 8,189 cases were reported from Sindh, 8,420 from Punjab, 3,499 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 485 from Islamabad, 386 from Gilgit Baltistan, 1,495 from Balochistan and 76 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that in total confirmed cases, 6,370 active cases were reported from Sindh, 5,191 from Punjab, 2,430 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 425 from Islamabad, 101 from Gilgit Baltistan, 1,268 from Balochistan and 22 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that 148 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 156 from Punjab, 194 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, four from Islamabad, three from Gilgit Baltistan, 21 from Balochistan and no death was reported from AJK.

He said that 1,671 patients had recovered in Sindh, 3.073 in Punjab, 875 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 56 in Islamabad, 282 Gilgit Baltistan, 206 in Balochistan and 54 in AJK.

