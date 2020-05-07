UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Positive Cases Reach 24,073 In Country: NCOC

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 06:35 PM

COVID-19 positive cases reach 24,073 in country: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 24,073 with 1,523 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on coronavirus said on Thursday.

Sharing the data, he said that total 564 deaths had been reported from the disease with 38 reported during last 24 hours.

He said that 6,464 patients had been recovered and added total 244,778 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 12,196 tests were conducted.

He said 8,640 cases were reported from Sindh, 9,077 from Punjab, 3,712 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 521 from Islamabad, 388 from Gilgit Baltistan, 1,659 from Balochistan and 76 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that in total confirmed cases, 6,752 active cases were reported from Sindh, 5,718 from Punjab, 2,570 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 461 from Islamabad, 97 from Gilgit Baltistan, 1,428 from Balochistan and 19 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that 157 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 175 from Punjab, 203 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, four from Islamabad, three from Gilgit Baltistan, 22 from Balochistan and no death was reported from AJK so far.

He said that 1,731 patients had recovered in Sindh, 3,184 in Punjab, 939 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 56 in Islamabad, 288 Gilgit Baltistan, 209 in Balochistan and 57 in AJK.

