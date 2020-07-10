UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Positive Cases Reach 243,599 Across Country: NCOC

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 243,599 with 2,751 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on coronavirus said on Friday.

Sharing the data, he said that total 5,058 deaths had been reported from the disease with 75 reported during last 24 hours. He said that 149,092 patients had been recovered.

He added total 1,514,858 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 23,255 tests were conducted. He said 100,900 cases were reported from Sindh, 85,261 from Punjab, 29,406 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 13,829 from Islamabad, 1,619 from Gilgit Baltistan, 11,099 from Balochistan and 1,485 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that so far 41,596 active cases were reported from Sindh, 30,648 from Punjab, 8,840 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,443 from Islamabad, 295 from Gilgit Baltistan, 4,043 from Balochistan and 584 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that 1,677 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 1,972 from Punjab, 1,063 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 146 from Islamabad, 34 from Gilgit Baltistan, 125 from Balochistan and 41 deaths were reported from AJK.

He said that 57,627 patients had recovered in Sindh, 52,641 in Punjab, 19,503 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,240 in Islamabad, 1,290 Gilgit Baltistan, 6,931 in Balochistan and 860 in AJK.

