COVID-19 Positive Cases Reach 251,625 Across Country: NCOC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

COVID-19 positive cases reach 251,625 across country: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Monday said the COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 251,625 with 2,769 new cases reported during the last 24 hours.

Sharing the data an NCOC official on coronavirus said total 5,266 deaths had been reported from the disease with 69 during the last 24 hours. He said 161,917 patients had been recovered.

He added total 1,585,170 tests had been conducted while 22,532 during the last 24 hours.

He said 105,533 cases were reported from Sindh, 87,043 from Punjab, 30,486 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14,108 from Islamabad, 1,671 from Gilgit Baltistan, 11,185 from Balochistan and 1,599 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said so far 41,780 active cases were reported from Sindh, 27,007 from Punjab, 8,229 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,072 from Islamabad, 316 from Gilgit Baltistan, 3,461 from Balochistan and 577 from the AJK.

He said 1,795 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 2,013 from Punjab, 1,099 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 153 from Islamabad, 36 from Gilgit Baltistan, 126 from Balochistan and 44 deaths from the AJK.

He said 61,958 patients had recovered in Sindh, 58,023 in Punjab, 21,158 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,883 in Islamabad, 1,319 Gilgit Baltistan, 7,598 in Balochistan and 978 in AJK.

