COVID-19 Positive Cases Reach 253,604 Across Country: NCOC

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 11:13 PM

COVID-19 positive cases reach 253,604 across country: NCOC

The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 253,604 with 1,979 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on coronavirus said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 253,604 with 1,979 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on coronavirus said on Tuesday.

Sharing the data, he said that total 5,320 deaths had been reported from the disease with 50 reported during last 24 hours. He said that 170,656 patients had been recovered.

He said total 1,606,190 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 21,020 tests were conducted.

He said 106,622 cases were reported from Sindh, 87,492 from Punjab, 30,747 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14,202 from Islamabad, 1,694 from Gilgit Baltistan, 11,192 from Balochistan and 1,655 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that so far 40,967 active cases were reported from Sindh, 21,489 from Punjab, 8,329 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,720 from Islamabad, 288 from Gilgit Baltistan, 3,254 from Balochistan and 581 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that 1,826 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 2,026 from Punjab, 1,106 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 155 from Islamabad, 36 from Gilgit Baltistan, 126 from Balochistan and 45 deaths were reported from AJK.

He said that 63,829 patients had recovered in Sindh, 63,977 in Punjab, 21,312 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,327 in Islamabad, 1,370 Gilgit Baltistan, 7,812 in Balochistan and 1,029 in AJK.

