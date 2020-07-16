COVID-19 positive cases reach 255,768 across country: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 255,768 with 2,165 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Wednesday.

Sharing the data, he said that total 5,386 deaths had been reported from the disease with 67 reported during last 24 hours. He said that 172,810 patients had been recovered.

He added total 1,627,939 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 21,749 tests were conducted. He said 107,773 cases were reported from Sindh, 88,045 from Punjab, 31,001 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14,315 from Islamabad, 1,708 from Gilgit Baltistan, 11,239 from Balochistan and 1,688 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that so far 40,490 active cases were reported from Sindh, 21,854 from Punjab, 8,280 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,833 from Islamabad, 294 from Gilgit Baltistan, 3,229 from Balochistan and 593 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that 1,863 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 2,043 from Punjab, 1,114 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 155 from Islamabad, 38 from Gilgit Baltistan, 127 from Balochistan and 46 deaths were reported from AJK.

He said that 65,420 patients had recovered in Sindh, 64,148 in Punjab, 21,607 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,327 in Islamabad, 1,376 Gilgit Baltistan, 7,883 in Balochistan and 1,049 in AJK.