COVID-19 Positive Cases Reach 265,083 Across Country

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

COVID-19 positive cases reach 265,083 across country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 265,083 with 1,587 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on coronavirus said.

Sharing the data on Monday, he said that total 5,599 deaths had been reported from the disease with 31 reported during last 24 hours. He said that 205,929 patients had been recovered.

He added total 1,740,768 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 19,108 tests were conducted. He said 11,007 cases were reported from Sindh, 90,191 from Punjab, 32,086 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14,599 from Islamabad, 1,849 from Gilgit Baltistan, 11,436 from Balochistan and 1,915 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that so far 18,977 active cases were reported from Sindh, 22,419 from Punjab, 5,938 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,604 from Islamabad, 334 from Gilgit Baltistan, 2,616 from Balochistan and 667 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that 1,993 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 2,083 from Punjab, 1,142 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 159 from Islamabad, 43 from Gilgit Baltistan, 132 from Balochistan and 47 deaths were reported from AJK.

He said that 92,037 patients had recovered in Sindh, 65,689 in Punjab, 25,006 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,836 in Islamabad, 1,472 Gilgit Baltistan, 8,688 in Balochistan and 1,201 in AJK.

