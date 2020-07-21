COVID-19 positive cases reach 266,095 across country: NCOC

The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 266,095 with 1,013 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 266,095 with 1,013 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Tuesday.

Sharing the data, he said that total 5,639 deaths had been reported from the disease with 40 reported during last 24 hours. He said that 208,030 patients had been recovered.

He added total 1,758,551 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 17,783 tests were conducted. He said 113,553 cases were reported from Sindh, 90,444 from Punjab, 32,243 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14,625 from Islamabad, 1,868 from Gilgit Baltistan, 11,441 from Balochistan and 1,922 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that so far 18,600 active cases were reported from Sindh, 22,333 from Punjab, 5,729 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,553 from Islamabad, 344 from Gilgit Baltistan, 2,247 from Balochistan and 621 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that 2,019 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 2,090 from Punjab, 1,147 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 160 from Islamabad, 43 from Gilgit Baltistan, 133 from Balochistan and 47 deaths were reported from AJK.

He said that 92,934 patients had recovered in Sindh, 66,021 in Punjab, 25,367 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,912 in Islamabad, 1,481 Gilgit Baltistan, 9,061 in Balochistan and 1,254 in AJK.