COVID-19 Positive Cases Reach 269,190 Across Country: NCOC

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 06:00 PM

COVID-19 positive cases reach 269,190 across country: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 269,190 with 1,763 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Thursday.

Sharing the data, he said that total 5,709 deaths had been reported from the disease with 32 reported during last 24 hours. He said that 213,175 patients had been recovered.

He added total 1,799,290 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 22,408 tests were conducted. He said 115,213 cases were reported from Sindh, 91,129 from Punjab, 32,753 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14,722 from Islamabad, 1,896 from Gilgit Baltistan, 11,517 from Balochistan and 1,961 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that so far 16,927 active cases were reported from Sindh, 22,227 from Punjab, 5,882 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,537 from Islamabad, 353 from Gilgit Baltistan, 1,796 from Balochistan and 585 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that 2,060 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 2,100 from Punjab, 1,158 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 162 from Islamabad, 45 from Gilgit Baltistan, 136 from Balochistan and 48 deaths were reported from AJK.

He said that 96,226 patients had recovered in Sindh, 66,802 in Punjab, 25,713 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12,023 in Islamabad, 1,498 Gilgit Baltistan, 9,585 in Balochistan and 1,328 in AJK.

