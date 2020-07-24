COVID-19 positive cases reach 270,399 across country

The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 270,399 with 1,209 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 270,399 with 1,209 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Friday.

Sharing the data, he said that total 5,763 deaths had been reported from the disease with 54 reported during last 24 hours. He said that 219,783 patients had been recovered.

He added total 1,821,296 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 22,006 tests were conducted. He said 11,883 cases were reported from Sindh, 91,423 from Punjab, 32,898 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14,766 from Islamabad, 1,918 from Gilgit Baltistan, 11,523 from Balochistan and 1,989 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that so far 13,785 active cases were reported from Sindh, 20,879 from Punjab, 5,122 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,518 from Islamabad, 339 from Gilgit Baltistan, 1569 from Balochistan and 579 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that 2,096 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 2,105 from Punjab, 1,169 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 162 from Islamabad, 46 from Gilgit Baltistan, 136 from Balochistan and 49 deaths were reported from AJK.

He said that 100,002 patients had recovered in Sindh, 68,439 in Punjab, 26,607 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12,023 in Islamabad, 1,533 Gilgit Baltistan, 9,818 in Balochistan and 1,361 in AJK.