COVID-19 Positive Cases Reach 281,863 Across Country: NCOC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

COVID-19 positive cases reach 281,863 across country: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 281,863 with 727 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Thursday.

Sharing the data, he said that total 6,035 deaths had been reported from the disease with 21 reported during last 24 hours. He said that 256,058 patients had been recovered while 809 are in critical condition.

He added total 2,058,872 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 15,001 tests were conducted. He said 122,373 cases were reported from Sindh, 93,847 from Punjab, 34,359 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,141 from Islamabad, 2,234 from Gilgit Baltistan, 11,793 from Balochistan and 2,116 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that so far 6,132 active cases were reported from Sindh, 6,453 from Punjab, 3,087 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,141 from Islamabad, 333 from Gilgit Baltistan, 1,399 from Balochistan and 225 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that 2,245 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 2,162 from Punjab, 1,215 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 167 from Islamabad, 55 from Gilgit Baltistan, 136 from Balochistan and 55 deaths were reported from AJK.

He said that 113,996 patients had recovered in Sindh, 85,232 in Punjab, 30,057 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12,833 in Islamabad, 1,846 in Gilgit Baltistan, 10,258 in Balochistan and 1,836 in AJK.

More Stories From Pakistan

