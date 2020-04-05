COVID-19 positive cases reach 3,059 across country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :The coronavirus caseload in Pakistan had reached 3,059 with 179 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of Command and Control Centre on Corona said on Sunday.

Sharing the data, he said total 45 deaths had been reported from the disease so far, 18 patients were still in critical condition, while 170 had recovered.

He said 881 cases were reported from Sindh, 1,319 from Punjab, 372 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 189 from Balochistan, 78 from Islamabad Capital Territory, 206 in Gilgit Baltistan and 14 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The official said 12 deaths had been reported from Punjab, 15 from Sindh, 14 from KPK, three from GB, one from AJK and one from Balochistan. He added that 85 patients had been recovered in Sindh, 30 in KPK, 17 in Balochistan, nine in GB, 25 in Punjab and three in ICT.

Higher education Commission had initiated a call for proposal with regard to innovation on COVID-19 by inviting proposals from universities, technicians and researchers on individual basis or on behalf of organizations, he said, adding these proposals were invited to have solution of coronavirus in the country.

He said another initiative of establishing 'hackathon' had been lunched jointly by Ministry of National Health Services and National Incubation Centre in coordination with 21 other organizations and companies including UN establishments.

Under the program, individual Pakistanis living inside or abroad would be invited to share their unique ideas or proposals to address the challenges related with the coronavirus in shape of services, products, new research or new idea, he added.

He said areas had been identified including getting true information, supply chain improvement, hygiene and sanitizer, cleaning of houses and cities, protection of health workers, availability of masks or gloves etc..

He added other missing areas could also be included where they need financial or technical support. He asked the individuals to reach the website www.nicpakistan.pk/hackathon for further information and sharing their ideas before April 12.

He said scrutiny or shortlisting of ideas will be completed on April 13 to April 14 while individuals would be informed about their ideas on March 15, adding mentors would be assigned by April 17 to April 19 for guidance on subject and giving their help for further improving the ideas, while the final shortlist will be announced on April 22.

After finalization every possible assistance would be given to successful individuals for development of such ideas in order to scale up at national level, he concluded.