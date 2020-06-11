UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Positive Cases Reach To 113,702 Across Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:18 AM

COVID-19 positive cases reach to 113,702 across country

The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 113,702 with 5,385 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on coronavirus said on Wednesday.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 113,702 with 5,385 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on coronavirus said on Wednesday.

Sharing the data, he said that total 2,255 deaths had been reported from the disease with 83 reported during last 24 hours. He said that 36,308 patients had been recovered.

He said total 754,252 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 23,799 tests were conducted.

He said 41,303 cases were reported from Sindh, 43,460 from Punjab, 14,527 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5,963 from Islamabad, 974 from Gilgit Baltistan, 7,031 from Balochistan and 444 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that so far 20,711 active cases were reported from Sindh, 34,010 from Punjab, 10,286 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5,063 from Islamabad, 344 from Gilgit Baltistan, 4,507 from Balochistan and 218 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that 696 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 807 from Punjab, 610 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 57 from Islamabad, 14 from Gilgit Baltistan, 62 from Balochistan and nine deaths were reported from AJK.

He said that 19,896 patients had recovered in Sindh, 8,643 in Punjab, 3,631 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 843in Islamabad, 616 Gilgit Baltistan, 2,462 in Balochistan and 217 in AJK.

