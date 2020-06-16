COVID-19 positive cases reach to 148,912 across country: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached to 148,912 with 4,443 new cases during the last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus Tuesday said.

Sharing the data, he said total 2,839 deaths had been reported from the disease with 111 during the last 24 hours. He said 56,390 patients had been recovered.

He added total 922,665 tests had been conducted while in the last 24 hours 25,015 tests were conducted. He said 55,581 cases were reported from Sindh, 55,878 from Punjab, 18,472 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8,857 from Islamabad, 1,143 from Gilgit Baltistan, 8,327 from Balochistan and 663 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said so far 26,705 active cases were reported from Sindh, 37,067 from Punjab, 13,073 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6,737 from Islamabad, 398 from Gilgit Baltistan, 5,326 from Balochistan and 386 from the AJK.

He said 853 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 1,081 from Punjab, 707 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 83 from Islamabad, 17 from Gilgit Baltistan, 85 from Balochistan and 13 deaths were reported from the AJK.

He said 28,023 patients had been recovered in Sindh, 17,730 in Punjab, 4,692 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,037 in Islamabad, 728 Gilgit Baltistan, 2,916 in Balochistan and 264 in the AJK.