COVID-19 positive cases reach to 26,435 across country: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 26,435 with 598 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on coronavirus said on Friday.

Sharing the data, he said that total 599 deaths had been reported from the disease with five reported during last 24 hours.

He said that 7,530 patients had been recovered. He added total 257,247 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 11,993 tests were conducted.

He said 9,691 cases were reported from Sindh, 10,033 from Punjab, 3,956 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 558 from Islamabad, 394 from Gilgit Baltistan, 1,725 from Balochistan and 78 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that in total confirmed cases, 7,662 active cases were reported from Sindh, 5,788 from Punjab, 2,763 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 482 from Islamabad, 99 from Gilgit Baltistan, 1,492 from Balochistan and 20 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that 176 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 183 from Punjab, 209 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, four from Islamabad, three from Gilgit Baltistan, 24 from Balochistan and no any death was reported from AJK.

He said that 1,853 patients had recovered in Sindh, 4,062 in Punjab, 984 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 72 in Islamabad, 292 Gilgit Baltistan, 209 in Balochistan and 58 in AJK.