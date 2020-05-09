UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Positive Cases Reach To 26,435 Across Country: NCOC

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 12:43 AM

COVID-19 positive cases reach to 26,435 across country: NCOC

The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 26,435 with 598 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on coronavirus said on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 26,435 with 598 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on coronavirus said on Friday.

Sharing the data, he said that total 599 deaths had been reported from the disease with five reported during last 24 hours.

He said that 7,530 patients had been recovered. He added total 257,247 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 11,993 tests were conducted.

He said 9,691 cases were reported from Sindh, 10,033 from Punjab, 3,956 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 558 from Islamabad, 394 from Gilgit Baltistan, 1,725 from Balochistan and 78 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that in total confirmed cases, 7,662 active cases were reported from Sindh, 5,788 from Punjab, 2,763 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 482 from Islamabad, 99 from Gilgit Baltistan, 1,492 from Balochistan and 20 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that 176 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 183 from Punjab, 209 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, four from Islamabad, three from Gilgit Baltistan, 24 from Balochistan and no any death was reported from AJK.

He said that 1,853 patients had recovered in Sindh, 4,062 in Punjab, 984 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 72 in Islamabad, 292 Gilgit Baltistan, 209 in Balochistan and 58 in AJK.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chairman of Gurunanak Darbar Sikh Temple to partic ..

1 minute ago

ERC provides aid to visitors from various countrie ..

2 hours ago

Prominent Muslim scholars support &#039;Pray For H ..

2 hours ago

Serbia Opposition Party Says Will Oppose EU Member ..

1 minute ago

Markazai Ulema Council lauds easing of lockdown de ..

1 minute ago

Moldova to Soon Reopen Markets, Allow Outdoor Reli ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.