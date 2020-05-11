UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Positive Cases Reach To 29,465 Across Country

The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan has reached 29,465 with 1,991 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Sunday

The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan has reached 29,465 with 1,991 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Sunday.

Sharing the data, he said that total 639 deaths had been reported from the disease with 21 reported during last 24 hours.

He said that 8,023 patients had been recovered. He added total 283,517 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 13,341 tests were conducted.

He said 10,771 cases were reported from Sindh, 11,093 from Punjab, 4,509 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 641 from Islamabad, 430 from Gilgit Baltistan, 1,935 from Balochistan and 86 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that in total confirmed cases, 8,571 active cases were reported from Sindh, 6,661 from Punjab, 3,189 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 564 from Islamabad, 123 from Gilgit Baltistan, 1,669 from Balochistan and 26 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that 180 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 192 from Punjab, 234 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, five from Islamabad, four from Gilgit Baltistan, 24 from Balochistan and no any death was reported from AJK.

He said that 2,020 patients had recovered in Sindh, 4,240 in Punjab, 1,086 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 72 in Islamabad, 303 Gilgit Baltistan, 242 in Balochistan and 60 in AJK.

