UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Positive Cases Reach To 30,941 Across Country

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 08:09 PM

COVID-19 positive cases reach to 30,941 across country

The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 30,941 with 1,476 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 30,941 with 1,476 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Monday.

Sharing the data, he said that total 667 deaths had been reported from the disease with 28 reported during last 24 hours.

He said that 8,212 patients had been recovered. He added total 294,894 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 11,367 tests were conducted.

He said 11,480 cases were reported from Sindh, 11,568 from Punjab, 4,669 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 679 from Islamabad, 442 from Gilgit Baltistan, 2,017 from Balochistan and 86 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that in total confirmed cases, 9,210 active cases were reported from Sindh, 7,048 from Punjab, 3,298 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 601 from Islamabad, 134 from Gilgit Baltistan, 1,749 from Balochistan and 22 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that 189 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 197 from Punjab, 245 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, six from Islamabad, four from Gilgit Baltistan, 26 from Balochistan and no any death was reported from AJK.

He said that 2,081 patients had recovered in Sindh, 4,323 in Punjab, 1,126 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 72 in Islamabad, 303 Gilgit Baltistan, 242 in Balochistan and 64 in AJK.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Realme Pakistan unveiled realme 6 and 6pro“the m ..

28 minutes ago

Putin Urges Russians to Stay Vigilant With COVID-1 ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Regions Free to Adjust COVID-19 Restricti ..

2 minutes ago

Real Madrid return to training ahead of planned La ..

2 minutes ago

Ramazan teaches lesson of sacrifice, patience, tol ..

2 minutes ago

AIDS deaths could double in sub-Saharan Africa due ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.