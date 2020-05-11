COVID-19 positive cases reach to 30,941 across country

The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 30,941 with 1,476 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 30,941 with 1,476 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Monday.

Sharing the data, he said that total 667 deaths had been reported from the disease with 28 reported during last 24 hours.

He said that 8,212 patients had been recovered. He added total 294,894 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 11,367 tests were conducted.

He said 11,480 cases were reported from Sindh, 11,568 from Punjab, 4,669 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 679 from Islamabad, 442 from Gilgit Baltistan, 2,017 from Balochistan and 86 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that in total confirmed cases, 9,210 active cases were reported from Sindh, 7,048 from Punjab, 3,298 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 601 from Islamabad, 134 from Gilgit Baltistan, 1,749 from Balochistan and 22 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that 189 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 197 from Punjab, 245 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, six from Islamabad, four from Gilgit Baltistan, 26 from Balochistan and no any death was reported from AJK.

He said that 2,081 patients had recovered in Sindh, 4,323 in Punjab, 1,126 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 72 in Islamabad, 303 Gilgit Baltistan, 242 in Balochistan and 64 in AJK.