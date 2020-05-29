COVID-19 positive cases reach to 61,227 across country: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached to 61,227 with 2,076 new cases reported during last 24 hours.

Sharing the data, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus on Thursday informed that total 1,260 deaths had been reported from the disease with 36 reported during last 24 hours.

He said 20,231 patients had been recovered. He added total 508,086 tests had been conducted while 8,687 tests in last 24 hours.

He said 24,206 cases were reported from Sindh, 22,037 from Punjab, 8,483 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,015 from Islamabad, 651 from Gilgit Baltistan, 3,616 from Balochistan and 219 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said so far 14,556 active cases were reported from Sindh, 15,330 from Punjab, 45,426 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,844 from Islamabad, 179 from Gilgit Baltistan, 2,286 from Balochistan and 115 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said 380 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 381 from Punjab, 425 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 19 from Islamabad, nine from Gilgit Baltistan, 41 from Balochistan and five death was reported from AJK.

He said 9,270 patients had recovered in Sindh, 6,326 in Punjab, 2,632 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 152 in Islamabad, 463 Gilgit Baltistan, 1,289 in Balochistan and 99 in AJK.