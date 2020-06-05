UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Positive Cases Reach To 89,249 Across Country

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 11:15 PM

The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 89,249 with 4,896 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 89,249 with 4,896 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Friday.

Sharing the data, he said that total 1,838 deaths had been reported from the disease with 68 reported during last 24 hours.

He said that 31,198 patients had been recovered, adding that total 638,323 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 22,812 tests were conducted.

He said 33,536 cases were reported from Sindh, 33,144 from Punjab, 11,890 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,946 from Islamabad, 852 from Gilgit Baltistan, 5,582 from Balochistan and 299 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The official said that so far 16,179 active cases were reported from Sindh, 24,709 from Punjab, 8,148 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,276 from Islamabad, 299 from Gilgit Baltistan, 3,492 from Balochistan and 110 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that 575 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 629 from Punjab, 521 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 41 from Islamabad, 12 from Gilgit Baltistan, 53 from Balochistan and seven death were reported from AJK.

He said that 16,782 patients had recovered in Sindh, 7,806 in Punjab, 3,221 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 629 in Islamabad, 541 Gilgit Baltistan, 2,037 in Balochistan and 182 in AJK.

