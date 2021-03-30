UrduPoint.com
Covid-19 Positive Cases Rise To 12230 In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 10:45 PM

As many as 24 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 12230 in Hyderabad district on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 24 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 12230 in Hyderabad district on Tuesday.

Out of 12230 COVID-19 cases, so far 11646 have been recovered while 279 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, daily situation report added.

The number of total active cases has reached to 305, of them 277 are isolated at homes while 24 are admitted in the isolation ward of Liaquat University hospital Hyderabad.

According to the district focal person, 487 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 24 cases have been reported as positive with 5% positivity rate.

According to the daily situation report, total 144132 tests have been conducted in the district so far, of them 12230 cases were reported positive.

