COVID-19 positive cases soar to 48,091 across country: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 48,091 with 2,193 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Thursday.

Sharing the data, he said that total 1,017 deaths had been reported from the disease with 32 reported during last 24 hours.

He said that 14,155 patients had been recovered. Total 429,600 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 15,346 tests were conducted, he added.

He said 18,964 cases were reported from Sindh, 17,382 from Punjab, 6,815 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,235 from Islamabad, 579 from Gilgit Baltistan, 2,968 from Balochistan and 148 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that in total confirmed cases, 13,003 active cases were reported from Sindh, 11,973 from Punjab, 4,334 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,074 from Islamabad, 173 from Gilgit Baltistan, 2,294 from Balochistan and 68 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that 316 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 297 from Punjab, 351 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10 from Islamabad, four from Gilgit Baltistan, 38 from Balochistan and one death was reported from AJK.

He said that 5,645 patients had recovered in Sindh, 5,112 in Punjab, 2,130 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,151 in Islamabad, 402 Gilgit Baltistan, 636 in Balochistan and 79 in AJK.