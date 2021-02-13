UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Positive Cases Surge To 1248

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

COVID-19 positive cases surge to 1248

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :After four new positive cases of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) appeared during the last 24 hours, the total number of the cases tested positive across the district soared to 1248, it was officially said on Saturday.

According to the data revealed by district health authorities, four more patients were tested positive.

Chief executive District health authority, Dr Jawad Ellahi said that all the four new cases belongs to Attock city.

He informed 167 patients were at home isolated.

He said that as many as three suspected patients were also admitted in the district headquarters hospital in which two were critical condition.

He informed that number of suspected patients in the district raised to 25,219 while screening of as many as 28,471 persons was carried out across the district in which 23,904 were tested negative. Responding a question, he said that result of as many as 67 suspected patients were awaited.

