COVID-19 positive cases surged to 1363 in Attock

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :After four new positive cases of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) appeared in district Attock during the last 24 hours, the total number of the cases tested positive across the district soared to 1363 on Wednesday, it was officially said.

According to the data revealed by district health authorities, as many as two four patients were tested positive in the district during last 24 hours.

District focal person for Covid-19 Kashif Hussain has informed that among them two belongs to Attock city while one each to Hazro and Hassanabdal.

He informed that the number of active patients in the district is 60 in which 57 are home isolated and all are asymptomatic while three others are under treatment in district.

He informed that four suspected patients are also admitted in which two are in critical condition.

He said that number of suspected patients in the district raised to 26,911 while screening of as many as 30,163 persons is carried out across the district in which 25,324 were tested negative. Responding a question, he said that result of as many as 224 suspected patients are awaited.