COVID-19 positive cases surges to 12109 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 9 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus case surged to 12109 in Hyderabad district on Wednesday.

Out of 12109 COVID-19 cases, 11470 have so far been recovered while 277 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, daily situation report added.

The number of total active cases has reached to 362, of them 339 are isolated at homes while 22 are admitted in the isolation ward of Liaquat University hospital Hyderabad.

According to the district focal person, 124 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 9 cases have been reported as positive with 7% positivity rate.

According to the daily situation report received by APP, total 141293 tests have so far been conducted in the district, of them 12109 cases were reported positive.