COVID-19 Positive Cases Tally Swells To 33 In AJK

Thu 09th April 2020 | 10:27 PM

COVID-19 positive cases tally swells to 33 in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) : With the detection of five new more cases during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the number of COVID-19 infected persons tally had rose to 33, state health authorities Thursday said.

According to an official statement, four of the new cases were belonged to Palandri district and the fifth one was from Rawalakot district. As many as 48 new suspected cases of coronavirus were registered in the AJK during the last 24 hours and all of them were got tested. Some 72 more patients were discharged from various quarantine centers in AJK on the day after they completely recovered and were tested negative of COVID-19.

Updating the overall current COVID-19 situation so far in AJK, the health authorities said a total of 631 suspected cases were sent for test of whom the result of 583 had reached. Of those only 33 cases were tested positive. Rest of 550 suspects were tested negative. 10 patients were admitted in isolation center in New City Teaching Hospital, Mirpur, 12 in DHQ Hospital Bhimbher, and three in CMH Rawalakot, one in DHQ Hospital Kotli and 6 others in Palandri DHQ hospital.

It may be mentioned here that since one of the patients tested positive on March 17, identified as Liaqat Hussain resident of Palanadri, the first coronavirus hit person in AJK, had been discharged from New Mirpur city Teaching Hospital following completely recovery.

A total of 32 suspects tested positive were under treatment at various AJK hospitals at present and moving to the recovery, the state hospitals sources said.

The sources said results of 48 new cases were awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

The AJK government had established 57 quarantine centers at various locations in the state for dispensation of treatment to the pandemic affected people, the sources added.

It added that in case of the positive tests, all quarters concerned would be shifted to the isolation center for due medicare.

