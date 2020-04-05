UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Positive Cases To Be Referred To Field Isolation Centre From April 06

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 11:10 PM

COVID-19 positive cases to be referred to field isolation centre from April 06

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :The Sindh Health Department has directed all the District Health Officers (DHOs) of Karachi Division to refer COVID-19 positive cases from April 06 to the Field Isolation Centre Expo-Karachi.

The Sindh Health Department has decided that the COVID- 19 positive (asymptomatic or mild asymptomatic) cases will be referred after filing of the referral form from the said date to the Expo-Karachi, according to a notification here on Sunday.

However, the Medical Superintendents of Karachi hospitals were strictly advised to keep positive cases having moderate or severe symptoms at isolation wards of their hospitals.

