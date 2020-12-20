COVID-19 positive patients in Attock surged to 966

Attock (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :After four new positive cases of coronavirus surfaced in district Attock during last 24 hours, the total number of the cases tested positive across the state reached to 966 on Sunday, it was officially said.

According to health authorities, with the advent of winter and non-observance of standard operating procedures (SOPs), the number of Covid-19 patients had increased in Attock city and other towns of the district especially Hazro.

Chief executive District health authority, Dr Jawad Ellahi among the newly detected patients as many as two belongs to Attock city while one each to Fatehjang and Hazro. He informed that the number of active patients in the district is 167 in which 164 are home isolated and all are asymptomatic while 3 others are under treatment in district.

He said that as many as four suspected patients are also admitted in the district headquarters hospital in which two are critical while two others stable. He informed that number of suspected patients in the district raised to 20,656 while screening of as many as 24,107 persons is carried out across the district in which 19, 086 were tested negative. Responding another question, he said that result of as many as 604 patients is awaited so far across the district. He said that so far 774 patients are recovered from this deadly disease.