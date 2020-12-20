UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Positive Patients In Attock Surged To 966

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 09:10 PM

COVID-19 positive patients in Attock surged to 966

Attock (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :After four new positive cases of coronavirus surfaced in district Attock during last 24 hours, the total number of the cases tested positive across the state reached to 966 on Sunday, it was officially said.

According to health authorities, with the advent of winter and non-observance of standard operating procedures (SOPs), the number of Covid-19 patients had increased in Attock city and other towns of the district especially Hazro.

Chief executive District health authority, Dr Jawad Ellahi among the newly detected patients as many as two belongs to Attock city while one each to Fatehjang and Hazro. He informed that the number of active patients in the district is 167 in which 164 are home isolated and all are asymptomatic while 3 others are under treatment in district.

He said that as many as four suspected patients are also admitted in the district headquarters hospital in which two are critical while two others stable. He informed that number of suspected patients in the district raised to 20,656 while screening of as many as 24,107 persons is carried out across the district in which 19, 086 were tested negative. Responding another question, he said that result of as many as 604 patients is awaited so far across the district. He said that so far 774 patients are recovered from this deadly disease.

Related Topics

Attock Hazro Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah identifies potential for Italian businesse ..

55 minutes ago

UAE’s SMEs received AED420 million trade credit ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC affirmed globally industry-leading credit ra ..

1 hour ago

Masdar and Atlantic Council explore opportunities ..

1 hour ago

‘Mangrove Beach’ in Umm Al Qaiwain opens to vi ..

1 hour ago

Federal Youth Authority announces formation of fif ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.