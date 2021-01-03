COVID-19 positive patients in Attock surged to 1073

As many as two new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Attock district while number of total confirmed patients surged to 1073 on Saturday

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :As many as two new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Attock district while number of total confirmed patients surged to 1073 on Saturday.

Chief executive, district health authority Dr Jawad Ellahi while giving the details has said that all 3 cases belongs to Hazro. He informed that the number of active patients in the district is 155 in which 154 are home isolated and all are asymptomatic while one is under treatment in district.

He informed that number of suspected patients in the district raised to 21,901 while screening of as many as 25,202 persons is carried out across the district in which 20,227 were tested negative.

He said that as many as 599 people's results are awaited across the district. The Health official informed that as many as 890 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 26 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in district. He said that safe burial of as many as 83 positive and suspected patients are also carried out in the district.