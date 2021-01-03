UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Positive Patients In Attock Surged To 1073

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 01:05 AM

COVID-19 positive patients in Attock surged to 1073

As many as two new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Attock district while number of total confirmed patients surged to 1073 on Saturday

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :As many as two new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Attock district while number of total confirmed patients surged to 1073 on Saturday.

Chief executive, district health authority Dr Jawad Ellahi while giving the details has said that all 3 cases belongs to Hazro. He informed that the number of active patients in the district is 155 in which 154 are home isolated and all are asymptomatic while one is under treatment in district.

He informed that number of suspected patients in the district raised to 21,901 while screening of as many as 25,202 persons is carried out across the district in which 20,227 were tested negative.

He said that as many as 599 people's results are awaited across the district. The Health official informed that as many as 890 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 26 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in district. He said that safe burial of as many as 83 positive and suspected patients are also carried out in the district.

Related Topics

Attock Hazro All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Niger presidential favourite wins first round, hea ..

17 seconds ago

Argentina Reports Adverse Reaction to Sputnik V Va ..

58 seconds ago

Pakistan asks India to 'put its own house in order ..

59 seconds ago

Bosz fumes as Leverkusen miss chance to top Bundes ..

1 minute ago

Govt striving to make PWDs self-reliant through sk ..

1 minute ago

A COVID-infected woman gives birth to baby

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.