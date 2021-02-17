UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Positive Patients In Attock Surged To 1270

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

COVID-19 positive patients in Attock surged to 1270

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :After eight new positive cases of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in district Attock during last 24 hours, the total number of the cases tested positive across the district soared to 1270 on Wednesday.

According to the data revealed by district health authorities, as many as eight more patients were tested positive.

Chief executive District health authority, Dr Jawad Ellahi said that as many as five cases belong to Hazro while three cases belong to Attock city.

He informed that the number of active patients in the district is 60 in which 27 are home isolated and all are asymptomatic while 3 others are under treatment in district.

He informed that number of suspected patients in the district raised to 25,477 while screening of as many as 28,729 persons is carried out across the district in which 24,134 were tested negative.

Responding a question, he said that result of as many as 73 suspected patients are awaited.

Related Topics

Attock Hazro All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADEX inks AED22 million deal with Emirati firm Jen ..

36 minutes ago

NIMR launches next-generation AJBAN, HAFEET Mark 2 ..

51 minutes ago

Etihad Airways, Gulf Air announce strategic commer ..

1 hour ago

PITB - P@SHA sign MoU to promote Public-Private pa ..

2 hours ago

85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

Head of Syrian Opposition Delegation Praises Meeti ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.