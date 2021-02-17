COVID-19 positive patients in Attock surged to 1270

(@FahadShabbir)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :After eight new positive cases of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in district Attock during last 24 hours, the total number of the cases tested positive across the district soared to 1270 on Wednesday.

According to the data revealed by district health authorities, as many as eight more patients were tested positive.

Chief executive District health authority, Dr Jawad Ellahi said that as many as five cases belong to Hazro while three cases belong to Attock city.

He informed that the number of active patients in the district is 60 in which 27 are home isolated and all are asymptomatic while 3 others are under treatment in district.

He informed that number of suspected patients in the district raised to 25,477 while screening of as many as 28,729 persons is carried out across the district in which 24,134 were tested negative.

Responding a question, he said that result of as many as 73 suspected patients are awaited.