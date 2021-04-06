COVID-19 positive patients in Attock surged to 1622

As many as seven new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Attock district while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 1622 on Tuesday

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as seven new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Attock district while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 1622 on Tuesday.

Chief Executive, district health authority Dr Jawad Ellahi while giving the details has said that among them three each belongs to Attock city and Hazro while one to Hassanabdal.

He informed that the number of active patients in the district is 245 in which 238are home isolated and all are asymptomatic while seven others are under treatment in the district.

He informed that the number of suspected patients in the district rose to 28,346 while screening of as many as 31,598 persons was carried out across the district in which 26,545 were tested negative.

He informed that as many as 19 suspected COVID-19 patients are admitted in the district headquarters hospital in which five are in critical condition. He said that as many as 179 people's results are awaited across the district. The Health official informed that as many as 1345 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 32 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the district. He said that safe burial of as many as 98 positive and suspected patients are also carried out in the district.