COVID-19 positive patients in Attock surged to 1622

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as six new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Attock district while number of total confirmed patients surged to 1628 on Wednesday.

District focal person for COVID-19 Kashif Hussain while giving the details has said that among the new cases detected here as many as four belongs to Hazro while one each at Fatehjang and Hassanabdal. He informed that the number of active patients in the district is 251 in which 244 are home isolated and all are asymptomatic while seven others are under treatment in district.

He informed that number of suspected patients in the district raised to 28733 while screening of as many as 31985 persons is carried out across the district in which 26691 were tested negative.

He informed that as many as 9 suspected COVID-19 patients are admitted in the district headquarters hospital in which five are in critical condition. He said that as many as 410 people's results are awaited across the district. The Health official informed that as many as 1345 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 32 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in district. He said that safe burial of as many as 98 positive and suspected patients are also carried out in the district.