COVID-19 positive patients in Attock surged to 1684

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The highest number of novel coronavirus Covid-19 cases of the year was reported from Jand tehsil of Attock district on Friday as 15 persons was tested positive on single day ringing alarm bells in health department and local administration who got on their toes to take precautionary measures to tackle with the possible spread of epidemic in the small town.

District focal person for Covid-19 Kashif Hussain has informed that as after the 15 more persons tested COVID-19 positive, the tally surged to 1684. He informed that the number of active patients in the district is 307 and in which 302 are home isolated while five others are hospitalized.

He informed that 13 suspected patient is also admitted in district headquarters hospital in which 11 are in critical condition.

He informed that number of suspected patients in the district raised to 29,133 while screening of as many as 32,385 persons is carried out across the district in which 27,012 were tested negative. Responding a question, he said that result of as many as 437 suspected patients are awaited. He informed that so far 1276 persons have recovered from the virus in the district so far.