UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Positive Patients In Attock Surged To 1822

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

COVID-19 positive patients in Attock surged to 1822

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (Covid-19) positive patients in Attock surgedto 1822 as 19 more patients were detected on Monday, it was officially said.Districtfocal person for Covid-19 Kashif Hussain has informed among newly positivepatients 13 belongs to Attock city, three to Hazro, two to Pindigheab while oneto Jand.

He informed that the number of active patients in the district is 341 andin which 335 are home isolated while six others are hospitalized. He informedthat as many as 13 suspected patients are also admitted in district headquartershospital in which 2 are in critical condition. He informed that the number of suspectedpatients in the district raised to 31,084 while screening of as many as 34,336 personswas carried out across the district in which 28,584 were tested negative.

Responding to a question, he said that the results of as many as 738 suspected patientsare awaited.

He informed that so far 1,426 persons have recovered from thevirus in the district so far.

Anotherschool closed down in Attock after teacher tested Covid-19 positive: Theauthorities in Attock on Monday sealed a school and screening of students andother teachers were carried out as one of the teacher of the school was testedpositive of novel coronavirus (Covid-19). According to official sources, oneteacher   Government girls' high school Kallu Kallan intehsil  Hazro was tested Covid-19positive. A team of local administration led by Assistant Commissioner ShaguftaJabeen rushed to school and carried out disinfection spray besides screening offellow teachers and students.

According to Assistant Commissioner ShaguftaJabeen the school was sealed and closed down for one week in connection topreventive measures to avert further spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19)among the students and staff of the school. She said that the decision ofresuming the academic session in the school would be carried out afterreceiving the results of the samples taken from the students and teachers.PhotoCaption

Related Topics

Attock Hazro Jand From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves formation of â€˜Sports Coordi ..

6 minutes ago

121 persons arrested in crackdown against profitee ..

13 seconds ago

2 Human Rights related bills smoothly sail through ..

14 seconds ago

Well to do people must help poor in Ramzan to seek ..

16 seconds ago

Philippines lifts suspension on AstraZeneca vaccin ..

17 seconds ago

'Dulux dog' breed faces extinction in Britain

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.