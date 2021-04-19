COVID-19 positive patients in Attock surged to 1822

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (Covid-19) positive patients in Attock surgedto 1822 as 19 more patients were detected on Monday, it was officially said.Districtfocal person for Covid-19 Kashif Hussain has informed among newly positivepatients 13 belongs to Attock city, three to Hazro, two to Pindigheab while oneto Jand.

He informed that the number of active patients in the district is 341 andin which 335 are home isolated while six others are hospitalized. He informedthat as many as 13 suspected patients are also admitted in district headquartershospital in which 2 are in critical condition. He informed that the number of suspectedpatients in the district raised to 31,084 while screening of as many as 34,336 personswas carried out across the district in which 28,584 were tested negative.

Responding to a question, he said that the results of as many as 738 suspected patientsare awaited.

He informed that so far 1,426 persons have recovered from thevirus in the district so far.

Anotherschool closed down in Attock after teacher tested Covid-19 positive: Theauthorities in Attock on Monday sealed a school and screening of students andother teachers were carried out as one of the teacher of the school was testedpositive of novel coronavirus (Covid-19). According to official sources, oneteacher Government girls' high school Kallu Kallan intehsil Hazro was tested Covid-19positive. A team of local administration led by Assistant Commissioner ShaguftaJabeen rushed to school and carried out disinfection spray besides screening offellow teachers and students.

According to Assistant Commissioner ShaguftaJabeen the school was sealed and closed down for one week in connection topreventive measures to avert further spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19)among the students and staff of the school. She said that the decision ofresuming the academic session in the school would be carried out afterreceiving the results of the samples taken from the students and teachers.