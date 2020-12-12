UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Positive Patients Surge To 893

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 09:19 PM

The number of confirmed COVID-19 positive patients in the district surged to 893 as 11 more tested positive on Saturday

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 positive patients in the district surged to 893 as 11 more tested positive on Saturday.

According to the data revealed by district health authorities, 11 more patients were tested positive.

Chief executive District Health Authority, Dr Jawad Ellahi said all the newly detected patients belongs to Attock city.

He informed that the number of active patients in the district was 132, in which 126 were home isolated while 6 others were under treatment in district hospitals.

He said that as many as nine patients were also admitted in the district headquarters hospital in which five were critical while four others stable.

