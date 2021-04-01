COVID-19 positive patients surged to 1608

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (Covid-19) positive patients in the district Thursday surged to 1608, it was officially said.

According to the data revealed by district health authorities, there was highest number of suspected patients admitted in the health facilities as the tally surged to 12 in which six were stated to be critical.

District focal person for COVID-19, Kashif Hussain informed that the number of active patients in the district was 119 in which 233 were home isolated and all were asymptomatic while four others were under treatment in district hospitals.

He informed that number of suspected patients in the district raised to 28,170 while screening of as many as 31,422 persons was carried out across the district in which 26,393 were tested negative. Responding a question, he said that result of as many as 169 suspected patients were awaited.