COVID-19 positive patients surged to 1698

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as two persons were died of coronavirus while 14 more patients were tested positive in the district raising the number of total confirmed patients to 1698 on Saturday .

District focal person for COVID-19, Kashif Hussain while giving the details said that 55 years old Javaid Iqbal - a resident of Hazro while 60 years old Zeenat Bibi - a resident of Attock sccumbed to the virus .

He further said that among the new cases detected here as many as 8 belong to Attock , 5 to Hazro while one to Fatehjang. He informed that the number of active patients in the district is 319 in which 314 are home isolated and all are asymptomatic while five others are under treatment in the district.

He informed that the number of suspected patients in the district raised to 29255 while screening of as many as 32507 persons was carried out across the district in which 27129 were tested negative. He said that as many as 428 people's results are awaited across the district. The Health official informed that as many as 1345 affected patients had been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 34 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the district.