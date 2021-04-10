UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Positive Patients Surged To 1698

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 08:16 PM

COVID-19 positive patients surged to 1698

As many as two persons were died of coronavirus while 14 more patients were tested positive in the district raising the number of total confirmed patients to 1698 on Saturday

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as two persons were died of coronavirus while 14 more patients were tested positive in the district raising the number of total confirmed patients to 1698 on Saturday .

District focal person for COVID-19, Kashif Hussain while giving the details said that 55 years old Javaid Iqbal - a resident of Hazro while 60 years old Zeenat Bibi - a resident of Attock sccumbed to the virus .

He further said that among the new cases detected here as many as 8 belong to Attock , 5 to Hazro while one to Fatehjang. He informed that the number of active patients in the district is 319 in which 314 are home isolated and all are asymptomatic while five others are under treatment in the district.

He informed that the number of suspected patients in the district raised to 29255 while screening of as many as 32507 persons was carried out across the district in which 27129 were tested negative. He said that as many as 428 people's results are awaited across the district. The Health official informed that as many as 1345 affected patients had been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 34 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the district.

Related Topics

Died Attock Hazro All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Top Diplomats of Turkey, Egypt Hold Rare Phone Cal ..

2 minutes ago

24 arrested over illegal gas decanting, selling lo ..

2 minutes ago

CCPO Lahore inspects Anti-Riot Force passing-out ..

2 minutes ago

Brother's killer arrested in Peshawar

2 minutes ago

Man kills wife over attending marriage function

5 minutes ago

India, China Discuss Further Disengagement at Bord ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.