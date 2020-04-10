Covid-19 positive tally soars to 71 in Sialkot district

The number of confirmed coronavirus patients increased to 71 in Sialkot district on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed coronavirus patients increased to 71 in Sialkot district on Friday.

According to the senior officials of District Coronavirus Control Room Sialkot, confirmed coronavirus patients were admitted to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot and Pasrur THQ Civil Hospital for treatment and better care.

The officials said that 600 suspected coronavirus patients were under observation at the quarantine centres in Sialkot district, and the results of their tests were waited.